Man rushed to hospital after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Friday evening shooting in Durham.

Durham Police said the shooting happened along the 100 block of Commerce Street shortly before 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot, he was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

DPD continues to investigate the shooting.

Officials did not disclose if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases.
