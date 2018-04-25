Congregation searching for answers after historic Durham church vandalized just before Easter

EMBED </>More Videos

The congregation of a Durham church has been left searching for answers after they found vandals spray painting on the historic church's doors.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's been four Sundays since Easter at Massey's Chapel in Durham.

In those four Sundays, the congregation has been left searching for answers after they found vandals spray painting on the historic church's doors.

In the weeks since the vandals tried to steal the church's joy, Pastor Kirkpatrick says there have been no updates into the investigation as to who is responsible.

But, the church is not a church of retaliation or vengeance, it is rather a church of forgiveness.

The community looks to extend an olive branch to those responsible for the congregation's grief.

"We're still concerned for the individual who was desperate enough to do vandalism before Easter Sunday," said Pastor Kirkpatrick.

The church has consulted a security team and considers security cameras for the campus.

"Our intention is not to create a compound," said member Cooper Linton. We're a church that's been here since the 1860s were not going anywhere."

Anyone with information on the vandals is asked to contact the Durham Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
churchvandalismNCDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News