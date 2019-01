Black History Month Events 2019

Black History Month events are being held across the Triangle.: Stagville Under the Stars, 6-8pm, Historic Stagville 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham, NC 27712: Black Panther Free Screenings, participating AMC locations : Durham's Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade and Block Party, 12-2 p.m., 3501 Fayetteville, St.: Black History Symposium, City of Raleigh Museum, 10 a.m.: Commemorating the 1969 Allen Building Takeover: 50 Years Later, 12:30-7pm, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University 2001 Campus Dr, Durham, NC 27705: African American History Highlights Tours, 1:30pm, North Carolina Museum of History 5 East Edenton Street Raleigh, North Carolina 27601: Hayti Heritage Film Festival, St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701: Hillside High School Theatre Presents: Swing School Musical, F-Sa 7:15pm, Sa-Su 3:15pm, Hillside High School 3727 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707: Louis Austin Exhibit Public Lecture & Book Signing, 6-8pm, Museum of Durham History 500 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701: 24th African American Celebration, 10:30am, The Cary Theater 122 E. Chatham St. Cary, NC 27511: An Evening with Andr Leon Talley: Movie Screening and Q&A, 7-10pm, St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701: 14th Annual UNC Black History Month lecture, 7 p.m., Sonja Haynes Stone Center Auditorium UNC: Panel Series: Tobacco and the African American Experience, 2pm, Duke Homestead State Historic Site 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham, NC 27705: 17th Annual African American History Awareness Competition, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Heritage Middle School 3400 Rogers Road Wake Forest, NC 27587Check out more events on our Community Calendar