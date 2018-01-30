BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month Events 2019

Black History Month events are being held across the Triangle.

Feb. 1: Stagville Under the Stars, 6-8pm, Historic Stagville 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham, NC 27712

Feb. 1-7: Black Panther Free Screenings, participating AMC locations

Feb. 2: Durham's Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade and Block Party, 12-2 p.m., 3501 Fayetteville, St.

Feb 3: Black History Symposium, City of Raleigh Museum, 10 a.m.

Feb 9: Commemorating the 1969 Allen Building Takeover: 50 Years Later, 12:30-7pm, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University 2001 Campus Dr, Durham, NC 27705

Feb 11 & 25: African American History Highlights Tours, 1:30pm, North Carolina Museum of History 5 East Edenton Street Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

Feb 14-16: Hayti Heritage Film Festival, St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701

Feb 15: Hillside High School Theatre Presents: Swing School Musical, F-Sa 7:15pm, Sa-Su 3:15pm, Hillside High School 3727 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

Feb 15: Louis Austin Exhibit Public Lecture & Book Signing, 6-8pm, Museum of Durham History 500 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701

Feb. 16: 24th African American Celebration, 10:30am, The Cary Theater 122 E. Chatham St. Cary, NC 27511

Feb 17: An Evening with Andr Leon Talley: Movie Screening and Q&A, 7-10pm, St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701

Feb. 21: 14th Annual UNC Black History Month lecture, 7 p.m., Sonja Haynes Stone Center Auditorium UNC

Feb 23: Panel Series: Tobacco and the African American Experience, 2pm, Duke Homestead State Historic Site 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham, NC 27705

Feb. 23: 17th Annual African American History Awareness Competition, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Heritage Middle School 3400 Rogers Road Wake Forest, NC 27587

