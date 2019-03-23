DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 100 Black Men of Triangle East, a organization devoted to improving the quality of life for African-Americans in North Carolina, spent Saturday mentoring young high school men on North Carolina Central University's campus.
According to the organization's website, the group "is devoted to improving the quality of life for African-Americans-particularly young males-through programs focusing on health and wellness, economic empowerment, mentoring and education."
On Saturday, the organization spoke about media coverage and social media while mentoring the students.
"The unique social, cultural and emotional needs of our primarily African-American male participants are addressed through one-to-one and group mentoring relationships by 100 Black Men chapter members," the organization's website reads.
One activity that was done at Saturday's event involved the students attempting to affect social media by tweeting out a message about the cyclone that hit Mozambique, potentially killing 1,000 people.
Members of the organization ultimately serve as positive role models, advocates, and trusted advisers to young African-American men.
100 Black Men of Triangle East mentor high school men at NCCU
EDUCATION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News