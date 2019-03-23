education

100 Black Men of Triangle East mentor high school men at NCCU

EMBED <>More Videos

100 Black Men of Triangle East mentor high school men at NCCU (Credit: Mathias Bishop)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 100 Black Men of Triangle East, a organization devoted to improving the quality of life for African-Americans in North Carolina, spent Saturday mentoring young high school men on North Carolina Central University's campus.

According to the organization's website, the group "is devoted to improving the quality of life for African-Americans-particularly young males-through programs focusing on health and wellness, economic empowerment, mentoring and education."

On Saturday, the organization spoke about media coverage and social media while mentoring the students.

"The unique social, cultural and emotional needs of our primarily African-American male participants are addressed through one-to-one and group mentoring relationships by 100 Black Men chapter members," the organization's website reads.

One activity that was done at Saturday's event involved the students attempting to affect social media by tweeting out a message about the cyclone that hit Mozambique, potentially killing 1,000 people.

Members of the organization ultimately serve as positive role models, advocates, and trusted advisers to young African-American men.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhameducationevents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity
Lawsuit claims Harvard profits from photos of slaves
Wake County School Board OK's contentious school bell changes for fall
ECU Chancellor announces resignation
TOP STORIES
Durham Sheriff's Office investigating fatal house fire
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Durham police investigating stabbing on University Drive
Search warrant: At least 60 guns seized from Keel home after Diana reported missing
Show More
'Family flight crew goals': Mother-daughter pilot duo delights passengers
'Let's Talk Racism Conference' held at NCCU
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Aberdeen
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
More TOP STORIES News