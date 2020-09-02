Community & Events

11-year-old given 'Junior Life-Saver' award for saving family, neighbors from fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 11-year-old boy who saved his family from a fire has been recognized for his heroic efforts.

Fayetteville Fire Department recognized Jackson McRae as a Junior Life-Saver for what he did on June 10, 2020.



On that day a fire broke out inside McRae's home in Fayetteville.

He kept calm.

"I wasn't really panicking, but at the same time, I was," Jackson recalled. "I didn't want my stuff burned up so I started shaking it (fire extinguisher) and pushed the lever up."

Instead, he got out of the shower, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and put out the flames. He then got his family and his neighbors out of harm's way.

He credits his quick-thinking to firefighters who taught his class fire safety tips a few years back.
