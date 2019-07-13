11th Annual Football Food Drive Camp held in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Coaching Precision hosted the 11th Annual Football Food Drive Camp on Saturday.The event was held at the Colonial Baptist Church in Cary and was led by Coach Coleman Tyrance.Kids went through drills and played with former college athletes.They were also asked to bring five or more canned goods to the drive.The camp collected nearly 2,000 pounds of food--all of which will be donated to the Cary branch of the food bank.