16 bands to perform at Apex Music Festival

Elizabeth Harris
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 8th annual Apex Music Festival is happening Saturday with some big names taking the stage.

At least 16 bands will perform on three separate stages.


The festival begins at 2 p.m. in downtown Apex. You can click here for more information.
