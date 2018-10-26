16 bands to perform at Apex Music Festival

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --The 8th annual Apex Music Festival is happening Saturday with some big names taking the stage.
At least 16 bands will perform on three separate stages.
This Saturday, OCTOBER 27th, in @DowntownApexNC : @LaureNicoleENT is performing live at @ApexMusicFest on the Johnson Automotive stage!— Apex Music Festival (@ApexMusicFest) October 25, 2018
Tickets and info available at https://t.co/4UIgifHkMj#ApexMusicFest2018 #livemusic #Laurenicole pic.twitter.com/NPn751zvLI
The festival begins at 2 p.m. in downtown Apex. You can click here for more information.