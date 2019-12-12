ABC11 Together Food Drive

1.7 million meals donated smashes goal for ABC11 Together Food Drive

Wednesday was the final day of the ABC11 Together Annual Food Drive and our push to donate 1.3 million meals was a success!

With your help, we received a total of 1.7 million meals!

The food drive aims to provide food for the hungry by giving to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. We're partnering with Food Lion and US Foods to help restock the shelves.





Rick Ramos is an experienced pro at donating to the ABC11 Together Food Drive. This is his 32nd year doing so.

This year, he donated so much food, he had to borrow an SUV to transport it all to the drop-off location.



Sheba Smith of Durham got up early and made one of the first donations at our Durham drop-off location.

"I wanted to give back," Smith explained. "I've been truly blessed this year, and I know there are people out there who don't have it. This is a way of giving back and making sure people get what they need. So I was more than happy to help out here."

EMBED More News Videos

Woman describes why she decided to donate food this year.



As of 5 p.m. the Durham Food Lion said more than 24,000 pounds of food have been donated.

ABC11 was at Food Lion stores in Raleigh (1121 Falls River Avenue), Durham (4711 Hope Valley Road) and Fayetteville (151 Westwood Shopping Center) throughout the day.



Need to know what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list.

A big thanks to our 2019 ABC11 Food Drive sponsors, Food Lion Feeds and US Foods!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 food driveabc11 togetherabc11 together food drive
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 17, 2019
Fighting hunger together this holiday season
Holiday season means busy times for Food Bank
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 12, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Popular Raleigh restaurant to close ahead of planned redevelopment
1 injured in Durham park shooting, police investigating
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
Man who grabbed woman likely behind similar crimes, police say
2020 Census: How unaccounted children affect your community
2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies
Congress OKs permanent funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving schools
Show More
Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured
UNC-CH Chancellor expresses concern over Silent Sam settlement
Apex steps up to end human trafficking
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
More TOP STORIES News