1.7 million meals donated smashes goal for ABC11 Together Food Drive

With your help, we received a total of 1.7 million meals!
The food drive aims to provide food for the hungry by giving to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. We're partnering with Food Lion and US Foods to help restock the shelves.
This is what it’s about. This couple bought two buggies full of boxed food to donate at $5 a piece for the @ABC11Together food drive. The answer to the question why is simple enough pic.twitter.com/A45zEs7WaY— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 11, 2019
Rick Ramos is an experienced pro at donating to the ABC11 Together Food Drive. This is his 32nd year doing so.
This year, he donated so much food, he had to borrow an SUV to transport it all to the drop-off location.
Talk about “stuff the truck”! Rick Ramos had to borrow an SUV in order fit all of the groceries he bought for our food drive. This is Ramos’s 32nd year donating to the #ABC11Together Food Drive! Think you can top this? Meet me at Westwood Shopping Center! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/m8qNG1gcJz— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 11, 2019
Sheba Smith of Durham got up early and made one of the first donations at our Durham drop-off location.
"I wanted to give back," Smith explained. "I've been truly blessed this year, and I know there are people out there who don't have it. This is a way of giving back and making sure people get what they need. So I was more than happy to help out here."
As of 5 p.m. the Durham Food Lion said more than 24,000 pounds of food have been donated.
ABC11 was at Food Lion stores in Raleigh (1121 Falls River Avenue), Durham (4711 Hope Valley Road) and Fayetteville (151 Westwood Shopping Center) throughout the day.
EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT: @FoodLion Store Manager Brian Rice just donated 10,000 meals to our @ABC11Together Food Drive. pic.twitter.com/0QMpi3940E— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 11, 2019
Need to know what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list.