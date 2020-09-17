The 18th Annual Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K, which is being held virtually this year, kicked off on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and continue to Saturday, September 26, 2020.On Saturday, September 26th at 9:30 a.m. a live Zoom educational forum lead by Dr. Andrew Berchuck will start the "live" portion of this year's event.At approximately 10:30 a.m. the traditional ovarian cancer survivor roll call will take place.