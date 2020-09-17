abc11 together

18th Annual Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K

The 18th Annual Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K, which is being held virtually this year, kicked off on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and continue to Saturday, September 26, 2020.

On Saturday, September 26th at 9:30 a.m. a live Zoom educational forum lead by Dr. Andrew Berchuck will start the "live" portion of this year's event.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the traditional ovarian cancer survivor roll call will take place.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncovarian cancerabc11 togethercancer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
What you need to know about the La Fiesta 2020 virtual events
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
Retired sanitation worker still answers call for customers
Raleigh's Ovarian Cancer Walk goes virtual!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC braces for all-day rain from Tropical Depression Sally
Cumberland schools reject plan to return to class in 2020
Parents frustrated with WCPSS lack of reopening decision
Saturday's UNC/Charlotte football game canceled
Wounded deputy released from hospital after ambush, sheriff says
Baby delivered at Chatham Hospital for first time in nearly 30 years
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
Show More
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
COVID-19 Latest: Percentage of positive tests drops in Triangle
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Fayetteville woman's 'bad day' turns around with $100K lottery
More TOP STORIES News