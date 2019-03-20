Community & Events

20,000 people expected to visit North Carolina Museum of Art's Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art is expecting 20,000 people to enjoy its Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend.

The museum pre-sold 13,000 tickets for the exhibit, which is open Thursday through Sunday.



The annual exhibit features 54 flower installations, special extended hours and unique food options.

