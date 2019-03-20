RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art is expecting 20,000 people to enjoy its Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend.
The museum pre-sold 13,000 tickets for the exhibit, which is open Thursday through Sunday.
The annual exhibit features 54 flower installations, special extended hours and unique food options.
Related: Two Roosters ice cream shop creates Art in Bloom inspired flavor
For more information about this year's Art in Bloom exhibit, including hours and ticketing information, click here.
20,000 people expected to visit North Carolina Museum of Art's Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News