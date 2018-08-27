2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup

Thursday, October 11

The North Carolina State Fair has released its 2018 concert schedule.One hundred and twenty concerts are planned on three stages over 11 days.All concerts are free with paid State Fair admission.The Sunday SpecialHoney MagpieAmerican AquariumPorch Light ApothecaryKatie BasdenFrontside6 String DragSweet Potato PieRhett & Link: Live in ConcertThe Pinkerton RaidS.E. WardMadison Jay & FriendsAnne-ClaireDavid ChildersA Night of Worship with Faith ChurchJump MountainCaroline DareShark QuestDownTown Abby & The EchoesJonah Riddle & Carolina ExpressMr. Potato HeadLos Acoustic GuysMountain Top Polka BandJack the RadioCarolina Line Bluegrass BandRaeLynn with Bucky CovingtonThe Ban SorelleFlor Y CantoMoonshineClint AlphinNoche Latina440th Army BandGraham's NumberSummer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Bandwith Britton BuchananLowderstillThe Hot at NightsLaureNicoleBig Fat GapThe War & Treaty with New ReveilleThe Dapper ConspiracyXOXOKBat FangsSuper Grit Cowboy BandBrad Hudson BandBetween the Buried & MeCoby JamesSons of ParadiseEartherThe VeldtShannon Baker & The Classic StepbacksThe CatalinasReese McHenryAaron Hamm & The Big River BandVaughnEric GalesCuttin GrassWho's BadAdvance tickets are on sale now online.