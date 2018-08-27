COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup

Tickets now on sale for NC State Fair (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Fair has released its 2018 concert schedule.

RELATED: Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair

One hundred and twenty concerts are planned on three stages over 11 days.

All concerts are free with paid State Fair admission.

View the lineup here:
Thursday, October 11
The Sunday Special
Honey Magpie
American Aquarium

Friday, October 12
Porch Light Apothecary
Katie Basden
Frontside
6 String Drag
Sweet Potato Pie
Rhett & Link: Live in Concert

Saturday, October 13
The Pinkerton Raid
S.E. Ward
Madison Jay & Friends
Anne-Claire
David Childers
A Night of Worship with Faith Church

Sunday, October 14
Jump Mountain
Caroline Dare
Shark Quest
DownTown Abby & The Echoes
Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express
Mr. Potato Head

Monday, October 15
Los Acoustic Guys
Mountain Top Polka Band
Jack the Radio
Carolina Line Bluegrass Band
RaeLynn with Bucky Covington

Tuesday, October 16
The Ban Sorelle
Flor Y Canto
Moonshine
Clint Alphin
Noche Latina

Wednesday, October 17
440th Army Band
Graham's Number
Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band
with Britton Buchanan

Thursday, October 18
Lowderstill
The Hot at Nights
LaureNicole
Big Fat Gap
The War & Treaty with New Reveille

Friday, October 19
The Dapper Conspiracy
XOXOK
Bat Fangs
Super Grit Cowboy Band
Brad Hudson Band
Between the Buried & Me

Saturday, October 20
Coby James
Sons of Paradise
Earther
The Veldt
Shannon Baker & The Classic Stepbacks
The Catalinas

Sunday, October 21
Reese McHenry
Aaron Hamm & The Big River Band
Vaughn
Eric Gales
Cuttin Grass
Who's Bad

Advance tickets are on sale now online.
