2018 Triangle Parade of Homes features hottest trends in new homes

2805 Riley Pond Drive in Apex

WAKE CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
The Triangle Parade of Homes runs the first three weekends in October with 250 homes opening doors for free tours for the public to see the latest trends in home design.

Home prices on the tour start at $226,000 and go up to $2 million.
2009 Vandiver Way in Apex



Home builders associations of Raleigh, Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties are taking part in the parade.


Builders say open floor plans, indoor-outdoor living, smart homes, and energy efficient homes will be prominent features on the 2018 parade.

Parade of Homes - 2805 Riley Pond Drive in Apex



"As with the trends of last year open floor plan living high on market value list, bringing the outdoors in is veer sought after," explained Steven Kjellberg, President of KJ Construction.

Rectangular fireplaces and luxury showers with tile as art and doorless entry are also big trends. In-law suites are also hot items on home shoppers lists, according to builders.


The 2018 Parade of Homes will be held on October 6-7, 12-14, 19-21 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

