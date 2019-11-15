Community & Events

24-hour board game marathon raises more than $6,000 for genetic disorder cure

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gamers gathered all day at the Gamer's Armory in Cary for a 24-hour marathon of board games and more while raising money for those with Turner Syndrome on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Gamers for Cures is a charity created about nine years ago by Dan Patriss to raise money for Turner Syndrome. That day, the event raised $6,125.

Patriss' daughter was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome about 14 years ago and ever since has made it his goal to find a cure.

Turner Syndrome affects only females, causing women to have developmental issues, including short height, possible failure of ovaries and heart defects, according to the MayoClinic.

"Since health care professionals have a hard time diagnosing Turner Syndrome, the more we could raise education," Patriss said.

Over the past five years, the event raised more than $130,000. This year, the event plans to raise more than $20,000

"Early detection is key," said Patriss. "We wanted to raise some money to have education for healthcare professionals and for the community."

Click here to donate to the cause.

PHOTOS: Gamers for Cure 24-hour board game marathon
