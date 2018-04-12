MONEYSAVER

25th Angels Among Us hopes to raise $2 million for Duke's Brain Tumor Center

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Saturday, April 28, thousands will gather at Duke Medical Center Campus to take part in the 25th annual Angels Among Us 5K and family fun walk.

The family-friendly event includes a walk and race through Duke Gardens and has grown into a major fundraiser for the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center raising more than $2 million in 2017.

The money is important to the center because it is considered unrestricted funds, meaning the center can use it for anything it needs to help in the fight against brain tumors.

"We really have no restriction," explained Neuro-Oncologist Dr. Annick Desjardins. "We can use for recruitment, new equipment, where a grant is really clear - here's a piece of equipment you can buy with this money."

Teams from all across the country spend many months leading up to Angels fundraising. Many team members are brain-tumor survivors who come together at the event to celebrate hope.

"It is this brain tumor community of patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, that's really come together and celebrate that we want to do better and do more for the patients and their families, so, it is really important," Desjardins said.

The goal for this year's event is $2 million. For more on how to register or donate click here.

Saturday, April 28, 2018 -- Rain or Shine

Duke Medical Center Campus -- Corner of Erwin Rd. and Flowers Dr.

7 a.m. - 5K Run Registration Opens (for those not registered online)

7:50 a.m. - 5K Line Up - competitive runners, recreational runners, then strollers, wheelchairs, walkers

8 a.m. - 5K Run Begins

8:45 a.m. - 5K Run Refreshments provided by Panera, Diamond Springs Water, and Fresh Point Produce

9 a.m. - Family Fun Walk Registration Opens (for those not registered online), Food vendors available

9:30 a.m. - 5K Run Awards

10:30 a.m. - Survivor's Recognition, Angel Team Awards, Check Presentation

11:15 a.m. - Family Fun Walk (through the Sarah P. Duke Gardens)
