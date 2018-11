The 26th annual Boylan Heights Artwalk is happening this Sunday, Dec. 2!The event is being held in downtown Raleigh between Hillsborough Street and Western Boulevard along Boylan Avenue. It's free and parking will be available along the street.More than a hundred artists and craftspeople will sell a wide range of glasswork, jewelry, woodwork, clay and ceramics. All of the pieces will be displayed on porches, yards and sidewalks.You can