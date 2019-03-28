3 community and cultural events to look forward to in Raleigh this weekend

From a pop-up shop to a poetry night, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Raleigh. Read on for a rundown.
Kulture Pop-Up Shop
With more than 10 vendors on site, this pop-up show supports the work of African American businesses. Free refreshments will be provided.
When: Saturday, March 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 424 Hill St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jazz, Coffee and Poetry Night
Stop by The Door this Saturday for a poetry night hosted by Lemoi Desina, which features performances by Loc'd and Learnin, Travis Kyng, Keya Sherman and more. Food, drinks and giveaways will cap off the night.
When: Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Door, 1631 Midtown Place, Suite #104
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Clouds Brewing Marchtoberfest
This weekend-long "Marchtoberfest" event will be held at Clouds Brewing. Expect an ax-throwing competition, a food truck and a special beer release alongside live music by The Little German Band.
On Sunday, the event will be curated to youngsters, with a petting zoo and bounce house.
When: Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.
Where: Front Street Taproom, 1233 Front St.
Price: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
