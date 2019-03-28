Community & Events

3 community and cultural events to look forward to in Raleigh this weekend

Photos: Elevate/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a pop-up shop to a poetry night, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Raleigh. Read on for a rundown.

---

Kulture Pop-Up Shop





With more than 10 vendors on site, this pop-up show supports the work of African American businesses. Free refreshments will be provided.

When: Saturday, March 30, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 424 Hill St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Jazz, Coffee and Poetry Night





Stop by The Door this Saturday for a poetry night hosted by Lemoi Desina, which features performances by Loc'd and Learnin, Travis Kyng, Keya Sherman and more. Food, drinks and giveaways will cap off the night.

When: Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Door, 1631 Midtown Place, Suite #104

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Clouds Brewing Marchtoberfest





This weekend-long "Marchtoberfest" event will be held at Clouds Brewing. Expect an ax-throwing competition, a food truck and a special beer release alongside live music by The Little German Band.

On Sunday, the event will be curated to youngsters, with a petting zoo and bounce house.

When: Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Front Street Taproom, 1233 Front St.

Price: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

