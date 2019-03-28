3 community and cultural events to look forward to in Raleigh this weekend

Kulture Pop-Up Shop

Jazz, Coffee and Poetry Night

Clouds Brewing Marchtoberfest

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a pop-up shop to a poetry night, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in Raleigh. Read on for a rundown.---With more than 10 vendors on site, this pop-up show supports the work of African American businesses. Free refreshments will be provided.Saturday, March 30, 2-5 p.m.424 Hill St.FreeStop by The Door this Saturday for a poetry night hosted by Lemoi Desina, which features performances by Loc'd and Learnin, Travis Kyng, Keya Sherman and more. Food, drinks and giveaways will cap off the night.Saturday, March 30, 7-10 p.m.The Door, 1631 Midtown Place, Suite #104$10This weekend-long "Marchtoberfest" event will be held at Clouds Brewing. Expect an ax-throwing competition, a food truck and a special beer release alongside live music by The Little German Band.On Sunday, the event will be curated to youngsters, with a petting zoo and bounce house.Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.- Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.Front Street Taproom, 1233 Front St.$8---