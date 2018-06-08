4 admission-free community events in Raleigh this weekend

Vermicompost workshop at Well Fed Community Garden

There's always plenty to do in Raleigh, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.If you're on the hunt for activities that won't break the bank, we've got four solid options -- from a composting workshop to an international food festival.---Head down to Well Fed Community Garden to learnhow to transform food scraps and organic materials into a nutrient-rich soil conditioner for your garden. The free workshop, hosted by vermicomposting expert Rhonda Sherman, will show you how to set up and maintain a worm bin anywhere -- from your home or office to your local community garden or farm.Saturday, June 9, 9:30-11 a.m.Well Fed Community Garden, 1321 Athens DriveFreeDive into Montagnard art and culture at the North Carolina Museum of History this Saturday afternoon."Montagnard" means "mountain people" in French. The term is used to describe the indigenous ethnic minority living in the central highlands of Vietnam -- who became close allies with American soldiers during the Vietnam War. Today, North Carolina is home to the largest number of Montagnard people outside of Southeast Asia.The museum's Montagnard Artists Day will feature Montagnard craftspeople making baskets and woven fabrics, traditional music and dance performances, a documentary about young Montagnard people living in North Carolina and more.Saturday, June 9, 1-4 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.FreeTake your taste buds on an international adventure -- without leaving the city limits. Popping up this Saturday in the heart of downtown, Raleigh's International Food Festival will feature cuisine, beer and wine from all over the world, as well as live cultural dance performances and family-friendly activities.Saturday, June 9, 3-10 p.m.City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St.FreeCould use a bit of guidance in your fledgling marriage? Then grab a free seat at the live recording session of Moore Love Connection Podcast. Show hosts Jenard and Destiny Moore will interview the Porters, a local couple who have been married for 20 years. The Porters will offer relationship insights and advice for young married couples and singles alike.Saturday, June 9, 2-4 p.m.Household of Faith Ministries, 6904 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100Free