4-year-old boy in Norwalk has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams

By Cheryl L. Diano
NORWALK, Calif. -- Costco Wholesales stores, and especially their food courts, have a certain charm that goes beyond those $1.50 hot dogs.

That's why when little Armando Martinez wanted a party for his fourth birthday - he knew just the place for the celebration.

"He is obsessed with Costco," said his aunt Miriam Zakaria, who shared photos and videos of the festivities with Eyewitness News.

The Costco Warehouse in Norwalk shut down the food court so that Armando could invite all of his friends to celebrate his birthday with him. He even had a Costco hat and badge for the special occasion!

The party included all things Costco, from tasty samples to Costco "membership cards."



Happy birthday, Armando!
