FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville church is celebrating its glorious return of the 61st Annual World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner and Greek Pastry Sale on Wednesday.
The major event is held at the Hellenic Center at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.
For seven dollars, you can get a container with spaghetti, along with a roll and some Parmesan cheese.
In addition, you can get your hands on some Greek pastries for a price.
The church says it takes 4,000 pounds of dry spaghetti, 900 gallons of tomato sauce and over 100 volunteers to put the event together.
Jerry Anagnostopoulos, a co-chairman at the church, says he's seen the annual event grow before his very eyes, adding they served between 300 to 400 meals back in 1957; a far cry from the expected ten thousand this year.
"I think it's the one event everyone looks forward to throughout the community and Fayetteville, friends of the Greeks. We're just very fortunate that they come and support us every year," Anagnostopoulos said.
This is the church's biggest fundraiser of the year. A portion of the money goes to the church and the rest goes to local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club or the Salvation Army.
Fayetteville resident Chester Beaman says this is his second time making his way to the big day.
"My wife, she's been coming for years and it's good spaghetti, so we try to stock up on it when it comes around," Beaman said.
Residents can pick up their meal from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 614 Oakridge Avenue.
4,000 pounds of spaghetti used in annual Fayetteville church fundraiser
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More