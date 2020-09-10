exercise

Five Durham streets to close as part of program aimed at getting people outside

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who live on five Durham streets will soon have more options to enjoy the outdoors thanks to the Shared Streets pilot project.

The City of Durham won a $25,000 grant to temporarily close streets and allow residents an opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation, exercise, and socializing while allowing for physical distancing.

Residents of Alma, Benjamine, Spruce, Maple, and Taylor streets will be able to help the community-based organization, SpiritHouse, come up with shared streets concepts in their East Durham community.

Durham is one of ten cities to receive a grant from the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) Streets for Pandemic Response and Recovery program.

The program aims to help cities reimagine streets in areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

It is funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

You can read more here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countyexercisenonprofitroad closuredurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXERCISE
Doctors worry lockdowns could lead to spike in childhood obesity
Gym owners anxious over Phase 2 reopening extension
Raleigh man sets world record by doing 5,297 burpees
Raleigh run club helps kids get through quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black drivers stopped by police at disproportionate rate in central NC
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
White House Task Force's Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, meets with Cooper
Shop Local Raleigh: 60 percent of small businesses face closure
No charges to be filed against Roxboro officer in fatal shooting
Counselor sees increase in therapy demand during pandemic
Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Show More
Orange County teens' bond provides hope for racial unity
Former UNC coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in pedestrian death
Trump rallies in NC contradict White House COVID-19 guidelines
Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid wildfires
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
More TOP STORIES News