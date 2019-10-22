Raleigh (WTVD) -- Every child deserves a safe, nurturing and healthy home environment. But that's not a reality for thousands of children in North Carolina.
The public is invited to come out to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday, October 26 for the 5 Factors Fund 5k Walk and Run.
Proceeds from the event will support Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. More information here.
5 Factors Fund 5k Run and Walk
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More