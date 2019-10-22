Community & Events

5 Factors Fund 5k Run and Walk

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Raleigh (WTVD) -- Every child deserves a safe, nurturing and healthy home environment. But that's not a reality for thousands of children in North Carolina.

The public is invited to come out to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Saturday, October 26 for the 5 Factors Fund 5k Walk and Run.

Proceeds from the event will support Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina. More information here.
