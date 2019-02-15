COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6 local topics that drove Raleigh's conversation on Twitter

Photo: @GoRaleighNC/Twitter

By Hoodline
It was a historic moment for North Carolina.

@TimBoyumTV's tweet became one of the week's most-liked and -shared among Raleigh's Twitter users, with 953 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- over 348,000 posted between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 -- ran the gamut from sports history to police recruits to the latest weird weather pattern.

It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from Raleigh's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested in the past week.

NC State football Coach Dave Doeren was behind the No. 2 most popular local tweet, as he looked ahead to another season at The Carter. Nearly 900 Raleigh Tweeters amplified his message:


This nice shot from @RexHealthcare was high on the list as well, showing NC Heart & Vascular Hospital turning red after a Hurricanes OT win:


What else captured your attention on Twitter?

This blast from the past courtesy of @NCStateProvost got a lot of local love on Twitter:


The highway patrol welcomed a new class of recruits:


And finally, two weather records are better than one:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineRaleigh
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Charlotte finally gets its time to shine after HB2 NBA All-Star Game delay
Wake County sheriff honors Wake Forest High School football champions
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 17, 2019
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Raleigh police release body cam after woman says rifles pointed at 6-year-old
Apex man now charged with murder in high-speed crash that shut down US-1
Garner Walgreens worker critical after shooting, store remains closed
Wake Forest HS student charged with sexual battery of classmate
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Raleigh man accused of fracturing child's skull
Raleigh's Pastor Jones inspiring the community far beyond the pews
Show More
Two killed by trains on same Raleigh-to-Charlotte route -- 30 min. apart
Fayetteville police seek man in red pickup after rape on Bragg Boulevard
NC undocumented immigrants say a wall wouldn't have stopped them
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Stranger offers wheelchair to Raleigh woman & son in act of kindness
More News