7 people arrested during rally on UNC campus near Silent Sam monument

Tense moments on the #UNCChapelHill campus during a demonstration against the now toppled Silent Sam Confederate statue. Seven arrests, at least one punch thrown between protesters on opposite sides of the issue. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/iykXlHsw8o — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 25, 2018

UNC says there have been seven arrests made at a rally near the 'Silent Sam' monument on the Chapel Hill campus.Protesters gathered around 'Silent Sam' monument on UNC campus following Monday's toppling of the statue. UNC said as of 1:20 p.m., 7 arrests have been made.Three people were arrested for assault. Two people were arrested for assault, destruction of property and inciting a riot.One person was arrested for destruction of property and another for resisting an officer.As a "precaution," the town of Chapel Hill said there will be no parking allowed Saturday along the 100 and 200 blocks of East Franklin Street and the 100 block of Henderson Street through the duration of the event.Police said no permits were issued for Saturday in Chapel Hill.A barricade was placed around 'Silent Sam' and some Confederate flags could be seen.Around 11 a.m., protesters could be heard chanting, "Hey hey ho ho, white supremacy has got to go."