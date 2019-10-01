Seventh grader starts petition to build skatepark in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- On any given day you'll find Jack Kelley and his friends practicing. His love for skateboarding developed a few years back and his parents can't keep him away.
"I like how it teaches you when you fall to get back up. It teaches you to progress every day," said Jack Kelley, a seventh-grader. "Every day I skate. It's my favorite thing to do. We're not allowed to skate on streets or sidewalks."
A Southern Pines ordinance bans roller skates, skateboards and riding toy cars on sidewalks in any business district. Jack wants to change that, so he's rallying support from the community.
With help from his sixth-grade social studies teacher, they came up with a petition. It's garnered more than 600 signatures. Several local businesses have signed on in support and have allowed Jack to leave petitions for patrons to sign.
"I'm proud of him for taking the initiative, people talk to his mom and I about it and then his teacher. He took the ball and ran with it," said Kenneth Kelley, Jack's dad. "Point zero percent of people don't think it's a good idea and then there's 99.9% of people that think it's a great idea because it gets kids out of playing video games."
Until he receives enough support, he will continue rallying support and collecting signatures for the skatepark.
"I think I can do that and then turn it into the city council and mayor and hopefully they will look at it and get something done," said Kelley.
To sign the petition click here.
