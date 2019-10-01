Community & Events

Seventh grader starts petition to build skatepark in Southern Pines

By
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- On any given day you'll find Jack Kelley and his friends practicing. His love for skateboarding developed a few years back and his parents can't keep him away.

"I like how it teaches you when you fall to get back up. It teaches you to progress every day," said Jack Kelley, a seventh-grader. "Every day I skate. It's my favorite thing to do. We're not allowed to skate on streets or sidewalks."

A Southern Pines ordinance bans roller skates, skateboards and riding toy cars on sidewalks in any business district. Jack wants to change that, so he's rallying support from the community.

With help from his sixth-grade social studies teacher, they came up with a petition. It's garnered more than 600 signatures. Several local businesses have signed on in support and have allowed Jack to leave petitions for patrons to sign.

"I'm proud of him for taking the initiative, people talk to his mom and I about it and then his teacher. He took the ball and ran with it," said Kenneth Kelley, Jack's dad. "Point zero percent of people don't think it's a good idea and then there's 99.9% of people that think it's a great idea because it gets kids out of playing video games."

Until he receives enough support, he will continue rallying support and collecting signatures for the skatepark.

"I think I can do that and then turn it into the city council and mayor and hopefully they will look at it and get something done," said Kelley.

To sign the petition click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmoore countysouthern pinesmoore county newscommunityskateboarding
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham megachurch pastor to confront sex abuse crisis at major conference
Cary woman hit by teen driver, killed outside her home, police say
Arrest made after sexual assault in Chapel Hill parking deck
Durham man dead after being hit by log truck in Johnston County
Raleigh's new Wegmans breaks grand opening record
St. Augustine's University student returns to Bahamas to help recover
4th escaped Ohio inmate caught in Durham
Show More
Girls receive death threats after 2017 video shows them using n-word
DJ Funderburk suspended for breaking NC State Wolfpack policy
Interim ECU chancellor on leave, photos show him at bar with students
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Southern California
Flower farm delivers beautiful bouquets, special message
More TOP STORIES News