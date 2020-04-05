Community & Events

9-year-old NC boy boosts morale by delivering thank-you cards to essential workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nine-year-old boy out of Hendersonville, North Carolina is making the most out of the coronavirus pandemic by making thank-you cards to essential workers.

"Even a card would make your day," Liam Barrett said.

For the last few days, the 9-year-old has been handing out thank-you cards to boost the morale of essential workers.

"We think of places that are actually open and help people through the coronavirus," Barrett said.

WLOS reports Liam and his mother have dropped off cards to recipients from a safe distance.

"This is actually one of the cards for Ingles," Barrett said, holding up a photo. "We gave one to the manager, and she was really happy."

Barett now challenges others to do similar good deeds with his Thankful For Five initiative on Facebook.
