9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon

Thousands came out to run in North Carolina's biggest marathon. The 26.2-mile long race featured a half-marathon too. (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The American flag swayed over a black inflated finish line. Music fills the air in Cary as half-marathon and full marathon runners cross. An announcer calls out runners numbers and times. No doubt a sigh of relief is exhaled with the completion of a race.

Some of the over four thousand racers will qualify for the Boston Marathon.

A crowd of upwards of six thousand spectators and volunteers cheer on those competing.



Race director Kazem Yahyapour was among those cheering.

"This is so good feeling for them! I'm so glad to be here cheering for them," Yahyapour said.

100% of proceeds raised will be donated to charities.

So far, nearly $800,000 has been raised, putting the race on track to raise one million dollars by 2019.

ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the All Scripts Tobacco Road Marathon and featured Half-Marathon.
