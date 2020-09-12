Community & Events

A Gold Star Army family receives keys to a mortgage-free home

NEW HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of United States Army Sgt. Matthew West was handed the keys to their new home in New Hill on Friday.

West was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010 when his vehicle hit an IED.

His wife and three children were presented the mortgage-free home through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The organization works to honor and remember the sacrifices of Gold Star families and others who acted heroically on September 11 by offering free homes.

They hope to provide 250 mortgage-free homes by the end of this year.
