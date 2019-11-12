abc11 together

'A Shopping Spree' returns to Raleigh Convention Center

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree" returns to the Raleigh Convention Center this week.

The four-day event runs from Thursday, November 14 until Sunday, November 17.

Shoppers can enjoy the latest in fashion, home decor plus unique gifts and holiday merchandise.

Get more information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County mom wraps baby helmets for free
Having Our Say at Duke Energy Center
Hope Mills adopts woman with stage 4 cancer, family for Christmas
RDC Marathon supports local ALS research
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into North Carolina
Alamance County double murder suspect arrested
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
15-year-old dies from Smithfield crash that killed grandmother
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Man gets life-saving surgery after damage from vaping
Show More
Woman rescued from car dangling off bridge 50 feet above ground
Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to help homeless
Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one'
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
More TOP STORIES News