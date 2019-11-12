'A Shopping Spree' returns to Raleigh Convention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping Spree" returns to the Raleigh Convention Center this week.
The four-day event runs from Thursday, November 14 until Sunday, November 17.
Shoppers can enjoy the latest in fashion, home decor plus unique gifts and holiday merchandise.
Get more information here.
