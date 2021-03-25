ABC11 Showcase: Cary 150th Anniversary celebration kicks off April 3rd, with year of community activities

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tune into the ABC11 Showcase, April 1 at 12:55 pm for details about Cary's upcoming year-round celebration.
About Town of Cary 150
"On April 3, 2021, the Town of Cary will celebrate our Town's 150th Anniversary! Join us virtually as we explore our past, highlight Cary's best, and showcase everything we love about our community. This will be followed by a virtual performance from Chatham Rabbits and Hiss Golden Messenger to commemorate the day. Tune in on YouTube and Facebook Live at 8 p.m. on 4/3/21 to join the festivities!"
Move information at www.cary150.org
