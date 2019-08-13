ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 18, 2019

Parties for the Park
Durham Central Park is the heartbeat of downtown, with its Farmers' Market twice a week, summer concerts, food truck rodeos and all kinds of special events throughout the year. The five-acre park is owned by the city, but is managed, developed and programmed by Durham Central Park Inc, a nonprofit organization, donations, grants and program and rental income.
Durham Central Park is about to start its biggest fund raising campaign of the year called Parties For the Park.
This year there will be 20 parties from September 7 through November 3 at locations throughout Durham. Tickets go on sale August 23.
Knightdale Arts and Education Festival
With school getting ready to start for traditional calendar students, many parents will be looking for resources to help their students throughout the year. On September 14, Knightdale will hold its annual Arts and Education Festival at Knightdale Station Park. Dozens of educational resources and vendors, along with artist will have booths set up for the festival. The Arts and Education Festival runs from 10am - 2pm, and there is a free concert in the park from 5:30pm - 9:00;pm
Lazy Daze
The 43rd Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival is coming Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. The Festival features more than 300 artists who display everything from glass and clay to photography and paintings.
Lazy Daze takes place at the Cary Town Hall campus and surrounding area. On Saturday the hours are from 9am - 6pm, and on Sunday from 12:30pm - 5pm.
