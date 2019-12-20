ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 22, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The December 22, 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives featured segments on the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival, holiday travel in North Carolina and Campaign4Change's production of "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack."It's quickly become a holiday tradition in the Triangle. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival transforms the Koka booth Amphitheatre in Cary into a winter wonderland.The NC Chinese Lantern Festival runs through January 12 and is open from 6pm to 10pm.Many people have some extra time to do some traveling during the holiday, and you don't have to go far to experience special holiday events.On January 18, a unique production takes the stage at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" is a stage production written and produced by Vegas Don from Campaign4Change. It is a two-hour drama based on his personal life experiences as a former gang leader and ex-drug dealer turned anti-crime advocate. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" will show at 1pm at the Carolina Theatre.