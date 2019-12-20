abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 22, 2019

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The December 22, 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives featured segments on the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival, holiday travel in North Carolina and Campaign4Change's production of "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack."

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

EMBED More News Videos



It's quickly become a holiday tradition in the Triangle. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival transforms the Koka booth Amphitheatre in Cary into a winter wonderland.

The NC Chinese Lantern Festival runs through January 12 and is open from 6pm to 10pm.

Click here for more information

North Carolina Holiday Travel
EMBED More News Videos



Many people have some extra time to do some traveling during the holiday, and you don't have to go far to experience special holiday events.

Christmas at Biltmore
The National Gingerbread House Competition
Tweetsie Christmas
Speedway Christmas

Christmas Town USA
Winterfest at Carowinds
Holiday on Ice
WinterLights at The Elizabethan Gardens

Click here for more information on VisitNC.com

Ridin Wit' Joe Crack

EMBED More News Videos



On January 18, a unique production takes the stage at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" is a stage production written and produced by Vegas Don from Campaign4Change. It is a two-hour drama based on his personal life experiences as a former gang leader and ex-drug dealer turned anti-crime advocate. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" will show at 1pm at the Carolina Theatre.

Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together perspectiveschinese lantern festivalabc11 togethertourism
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 17, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 27, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for September 15, 2019
ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 18, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rescued after 20-foot fall into concrete pit at Raleigh plant
Here's what the Boeing Starliner flight looked like from Raleigh
2 killed, 2 hurt in Winston-Salem shooting
Roanoke Rapids police officer involved in shooting
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 1 injured
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby
RDU prepares for record number of Dec. passengers
Show More
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
More TOP STORIES News