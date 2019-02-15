ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 17, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The February 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on the Tobacco Road Marathon, UNCF's Mayors' Masked Ball and the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities' Toast to the Triangle.
Tobacco Road Marathon
On Sunday, March 17, thousands of runners will hit the American Tobacco Trail for one of the most popular races in the area, the Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon. This year's race is poised to hit the $1 million milestone raised for non-profits.
The race starts at 7 am at the USA Baseball/Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.
Mayors' Masked Ball
On March 15, UNCF will hold it's annual Mayors' Masked Ball at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley from 6 to 11pm. This is the major Triangle fundraiser for the scholarship organization.
Since 1944 UNCF has helped more than 450,000 students get a college education.
Toast to the Triangle
On Sunday, March 10, 30 of the best restaurants and beverage providers will be competing to be your favorite flavor of the night. It's part of the 33rd Annual Toast to the Triangle, the major fundraiser for The Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities.
Toast to the Triangle is from 6 to 9pm at the McKimmon Center at North Carolina State University.
