ABC11 Together: Raleigh kids holding Saturday food drive to benefit other kids

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two young Raleigh brothers call themselves the Food Drive Kids and they're hoping you will help them with their annual collection effort on Saturday to benefit other children.

William Winslow, 13, and Alexander Winslow, 9, have assembled more than 150 volunteers to collect food outside 10 grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary, Apex and Durham.

They are hoping to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $10,000 to help feed children who don't have access to food on the weekends as part of the Backpack Buddy program.



It's the seventh year William has led the Triangle-area food drive.

The effort is timed to coincide with Global Youth Service Day during the week of April 22.

Food Drive Locations on 4/27/19:

Apex

Food Lion, 620 Laura Duncan Rd. Apex, NC 27502

Durham

Food Lion, 4621 Hillsborough Rd. Durham, NC 27705

Cary

Food Lion, 8745 Holly Springs Rd. Cary, NC 27539

Harris Teeter, 1151 Tryon Village Dr. Cary, NC 27518

Raleigh

Food Lion, 3415 Avent Ferry Road Raleigh, NC 27606

Food Lion, 2420 Wycliff Rd. Raleigh, NC 27606

Food Lion, 5633 Creedmoor Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612

Food Lion, 2861 Jones Franklin Rd. Raleigh, NC 27606

Harris Teeter, 500 Oberlin Rd. Raleigh, NC 27605

Harris Teeter, 5563 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606

Food Items needed:

Milk boxes

Cans of tuna or salmon

Dinty Moore beef stew

Canned fruit and veggies (peaches, peas, corn, etc)

Easy Mac macaroni and cheese containers

Raisins and other healthy snacks

Juice boxes (100% juice)

Instant oatmeal

No Soft tops (like individual applesauce)

Pop-top cans are preferred
