ABC11 Together: Raleigh kids holding Saturday food drive to benefit other kids

William Winslow, 13, and Alexander Winslow, 9, have assembled more than 150 volunteers to collect food outside 10 grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary, Apex and Durham.
They are hoping to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $10,000 to help feed children who don't have access to food on the weekends as part of the Backpack Buddy program.
It's the seventh year William has led the Triangle-area food drive.
The effort is timed to coincide with Global Youth Service Day during the week of April 22.
Food Drive Locations on 4/27/19:
Apex
Food Lion, 620 Laura Duncan Rd. Apex, NC 27502
Durham
Food Lion, 4621 Hillsborough Rd. Durham, NC 27705
Cary
Food Lion, 8745 Holly Springs Rd. Cary, NC 27539
Harris Teeter, 1151 Tryon Village Dr. Cary, NC 27518
Raleigh
Food Lion, 3415 Avent Ferry Road Raleigh, NC 27606
Food Lion, 2420 Wycliff Rd. Raleigh, NC 27606
Food Lion, 5633 Creedmoor Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612
Food Lion, 2861 Jones Franklin Rd. Raleigh, NC 27606
Harris Teeter, 500 Oberlin Rd. Raleigh, NC 27605
Harris Teeter, 5563 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606
Food Items needed:
Milk boxes
Cans of tuna or salmon
Dinty Moore beef stew
Canned fruit and veggies (peaches, peas, corn, etc)
Easy Mac macaroni and cheese containers
Raisins and other healthy snacks
Juice boxes (100% juice)
Instant oatmeal
No Soft tops (like individual applesauce)
Pop-top cans are preferred