This man in Lumberton walked by @USArmy personnel offering them water. Military is spending the evening along West 5th Street helping those in need with water rescues @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4EyfbGr3xj — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 18, 2018

ABC11 Together is highlighting good deeds as the community helps each other through the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.On Monday, Chopper11 HD captured a glimpse of residents feeding horses hay in high floodwaters in Pender County.During efforts in Lumberton, one man was offering water to members of the Army.