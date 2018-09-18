On Monday, Chopper11 HD captured a glimpse of residents feeding horses hay in high floodwaters in Pender County.
During efforts in Lumberton, one man was offering water to members of the Army.
This man in Lumberton walked by @USArmy personnel offering them water. Military is spending the evening along West 5th Street helping those in need with water rescues @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4EyfbGr3xj— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) September 18, 2018
