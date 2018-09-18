ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 Together: Members of the community step up to help others after Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper11HD caught a glimpse of people feeding hay to horses stranded in high flood waters in Pender County.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 Together is highlighting good deeds as the community helps each other through the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

On Monday, Chopper11 HD captured a glimpse of residents feeding horses hay in high floodwaters in Pender County.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper11HD caught a glimpse of people feeding hay to horses stranded in high flood waters in Pender County.



During efforts in Lumberton, one man was offering water to members of the Army.


This is a growing list. Check back for more examples of the community coming together to help after Hurricane Florence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherhurricane florencecommunitycommunity serviceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
Michael Jordan and Hornets join Florence relief efforts
How to donate supplies and other items to help Florence victims
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
How to donate food after Hurricane Florence
Cary VFW Post designated as hurricane relief distribution point
Preparing for Florence
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: 'Sunshine doesn't necessarily mean safety'
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
WATCH: Chopper11 HD provides an aerial view of the damage from Florence
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Show More
Florence updates: 33 dead, including 26 in NC
ABC11 Exclusive: Tour of Florence aftermath with U.S. Army's top officer
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Waffle House sending reinforcements to areas impacted by Florence
ABC11 takes a tour of a flood-damaged Wilmington home
More News