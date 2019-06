ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces for picnic to fight opioid epidemic

Well-known Triangle chefs are joining forces this weekend to help fight the opioid epidemic.Blake Gotliffe, owner of Clayton's Under the Oak Farm and Cafe in Clayton, is hosting a fundraising event in honor of his best friend, Reece Byrd.Reece died from a heroin overdose two years ago."He was the kindest, most loving and fun person I have ever known," said Gotliffe. "When he passed, being an opiate addiction survivor myself, I decided to do whatever I could to help prevent more beautiful souls from leaving this earth to early."Gotliffe has assembled 15 Triangle chefs for a Sunday evening picnic on his farm in Clayton for the "Roots for Reece" event.Gotliffe says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, a non-profit works to prevent opiate overdoses.In addition to the chefs, breweries, distilleries, and purveyors are creating a picnic spread that will include small plates, craft beer, cocktails, wine, live music and more, all under the canopy of an oak tree.Andrew Smith - Former Executive Chef, Buku Wake ForestCaroline Morrison - Chef/Owner, The Fiction KitchenJake Wood - Executive Chef, Plates Neighborhood KitchenKim Conyer Hunter - Chef/Owner, Umma DumplingSerge Falcoz-vigne - Executive Chef, Saint Jacques French CuisineChristopher Lopez - Executive Chef, PostmasterKatrin Sydnor - Pastry Chef, Garland and Co-owner, Way Out ConfectionsRegan Stachler - Chef/Owner, Hull FoodsBobby McFarland - Consulting Chef for The KitchenKyle Fletcher and Kevin Ruiz - Chefs, Wye Hill Kitchen + BrewingMarco Zapata - Pastry Chef, Whiskey KitchenBetty Saleh - Executive Chef, NeomondeMargaret Hennessee - Chef/Owner, MaxamillionsMegan Campbell Gotliffe - Pastry Chef, I Do Cakes LLCBlake Gotliffe - Chef/Owner, Under the Oak CafeBreweries and distilleries:Deep River Brewing CompanyDouble Barley BrewingNeuse River BrewingWye Hill Kitchen + BrewingTOPO Organic DistilleryTickets are available online for $100 per adult and $15 per child.Tickets include food, drinks, a raffle ticket and a Roots for Reece t-shirt.Sunday, June 234:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.Under the Oak Farm1126 Ridge DriveClayton, N.C. 27520