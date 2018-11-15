ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work

"We are here today as volunteers, donors, professional fundraisers and supporters of nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving our community," said Alyson Stoffer, incoming president of the Triangle chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, which hosted the annual event. "The people and organizations we celebrate today will surely inspire you with their philanthropic spirit and actions."
ABC11 anchor Steve Daniels was the master of ceremonies and presented the following awards:
Excellence in Philanthropy:
Brenda Gibson
WakeMed Hospital board chair
Outstanding Young Philanthropist:
Christina Williams
Garner High School student and SPCA, Meals on Wheels and Wake County Library volunteer
Outstanding Philanthropic Organization:
SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals
Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation:
Freudenberg Group for its work with Communities In Schools of Durham
Outstanding Fundraising Professional of the Year
MaryBeth Carpenter
Greater Gifts Consulting