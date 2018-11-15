COMMUNITY & EVENTS

ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle philanthropists were honored Thursday evening.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
Fundraising professionals who dedicate their lives to improving life for people across the Triangle gathered Thursday night for a National Philanthropy Day celebration and to present awards for outstanding philanthropic work.

"We are here today as volunteers, donors, professional fundraisers and supporters of nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving our community," said Alyson Stoffer, incoming president of the Triangle chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, which hosted the annual event. "The people and organizations we celebrate today will surely inspire you with their philanthropic spirit and actions."



ABC11 anchor Steve Daniels was the master of ceremonies and presented the following awards:

Excellence in Philanthropy:
Brenda Gibson
WakeMed Hospital board chair

Outstanding Young Philanthropist:
Christina Williams
Garner High School student and SPCA, Meals on Wheels and Wake County Library volunteer

Outstanding Philanthropic Organization:
SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals

Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation:
Freudenberg Group for its work with Communities In Schools of Durham

Outstanding Fundraising Professional of the Year
MaryBeth Carpenter
Greater Gifts Consulting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsspirit of givingabc11 togethergood newsWake CountyDurham CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Durham high school students learn from 'Hamilton' cast
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
Fayetteville church celebrates 60 years of 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
He's banned from working in NC, but convicted paver back at it in Wake County
Duke Health staff gives veteran state's first abdominal wall transplant
Fayetteville woman buying soap cleans up on $200,000 lottery prize
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Fort Bragg soldier's death
State investigates abuse, neglect allegations at Raeford children's psychiatric facility
Raleigh police investigating bank robbery on Creedmoor Road
Raleigh father charged after son accidentally shot
GoFundMe fundraiser for homeless man a hoax, prosecutor says
Show More
The Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here!
NC man charged in his mom's murder arrested in Tennessee
Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Wisconsin company gives employees revolvers for Christmas
More News