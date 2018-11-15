ABC11 Together: Triangle groups honored for philanthropic work

Fundraising professionals who dedicate their lives to improving life for people across the Triangle gathered Thursday night for a National Philanthropy Day celebration and to present awards for outstanding philanthropic work."We are here today as volunteers, donors, professional fundraisers and supporters of nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving our community," said Alyson Stoffer, incoming president of the Triangle chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, which hosted the annual event. "The people and organizations we celebrate today will surely inspire you with their philanthropic spirit and actions."ABC11 anchor Steve Daniels was the master of ceremonies and presented the following awards:Brenda GibsonWakeMed Hospital board chairChristina WilliamsGarner High School student and SPCA, Meals on Wheels and Wake County Library volunteerSECU Family House at UNC HospitalsFreudenberg Group for its work with Communities In Schools of DurhamMaryBeth CarpenterGreater Gifts Consulting