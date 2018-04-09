ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' in Raleigh

ABC11 weekend anchor DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' next weekend in Raleigh. (WTVD)

ABC11 weekend anchor DeJuan Hoggard is 'Dancing Like the Stars' next weekend in Raleigh.

Similar to the popular ABC show 'Dancing With the Stars', community members from the Triangle area pair up with professional dancers to learn a routine and raise money for the National Inclusion Project which supports children with special needs.
DeJuan has been practicing his moves since early February at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Cary.

DLTS will take place April 14 at the State Fairgrounds as part of the Southern Women's Show.

All proceeds benefit the National Inclusion Project.

The dancer with the most votes wins. Every $1 = 1 vote.
