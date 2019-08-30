African American Cultural Festival
Raleigh (WTVD) -- It's been ten years since the African American Cultural Festival first started in downtown Raleigh. The two day festival returns this weekend with art, live music and food. It's free and kicks off Saturday morning at eleven. More information here.
