Aladdin and his Winter Wish is coming next week to the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts.It's the Aladdin you know and love but this show is about a street rat who has a dream about marrying a beautiful princess in the snow. The production also includes many songs being played on the radio right now. The show runs November 29 to December 2. There are evening shows as well as matinees on the weekend.Disney is the parent company of ABC11.