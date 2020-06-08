Community & Events

Alamance County speedway breaks state's restrictions again, draws more than 2,000 in 'protest against inequality, injustice'

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a "protest."

The governor's office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state's Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions. But news outlets report that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night.



A sign from management outside the speedway said, "This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere."

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it is "evaluating the events."

On Memorial Day weekend, the speedway drew ire as fans packed the bleachers for its Season Opener.
