Fayetteville (WTVD) -- Runners are preparing to lace up their running shoes for the All American Marathon in Fayetteville.
The race will start at the Main Post Parade Field on Fort Bragg. Runners will go through the heart of downtown Fayetteville and Veterans Park on March 24.
More information here.
All American Marathon in Fayetteville
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News