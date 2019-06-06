DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dancers and choreographers performing everything from classical, indian to hip hop will be part of the 86th annual American Dance Festival.
The season kicks off June 13 at Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham.
But performances will take place all month long at different locations including the DPAC.
Tickets are still available. More information here.
American Dance Festival
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More