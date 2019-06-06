abc11 together

American Dance Festival

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dancers and choreographers performing everything from classical, indian to hip hop will be part of the 86th annual American Dance Festival.

The season kicks off June 13 at Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham.

But performances will take place all month long at different locations including the DPAC.

Tickets are still available. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday in Franklinton
Caregivers Summit to take place in Durham
Durham Education Awards honor students, teachers
Man mows yards for free for Raleigh veteran on Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
VIDEO: Thief steals 2 packages from Brier Creek doorstep
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
WW2 D-Day ceremony at NC General Assembly
West Point cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Rev. Barber testifies in his trespassing trial
Show More
Police impersonator caught on camera knocking on doors in Chicago
Activist says he was almost killed while protesting at CA duck farm
Infant dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours
Massive water main break closes Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh
What is a haboob?
More TOP STORIES News