American Red Cross looking for volunteers

The Red Cross is recruiting volunteers and hosting an open house on July 31.

DURHAM (WTVD) --
From a house fire to a massive disaster like a hurricane, the American Red Cross is there to help people recover. The Red Cross depends on its army of volunteers to respond to those disasters.

Many volunteers travel thousands of miles from home for weeks at a time to help and provide assistance to those in need. The Red Cross is in need of more volunteers, and will be hosting an open house on July 31 for anyone interested in learning more about volunteering for the organization.

The American Red Cross Volunteer Open House will take place from 10am to 2pm at the Red Cross office at 4737 University Dr. in Durham.

