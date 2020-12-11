salvation army

Salvation Army of Wake County scrambling to meet Friday deadline for Angel Tree program

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County is scrambling to find donations to its annual Angel Tree program by Friday.

The charity is in need of presents for 460 "Angels" - children who are part of the program.

"We want to make sure that every child in need has a very merry Christmas," said The Salvation Army of Wake County area commander Al Newsome in a statement. "Adopting an angel will go a long way towards fulfilling that child's wishes."

The organization says more than 6,000 children have been adopted so far this year.

You can help by going to The Salvation Army of Wake County website.

Angels can also be adopted at the following Angel Tree locations:

  • Crabtree Valley Mall, near the Kanki entrance, lower level
  • Triangle Town Center, upper-level Macy's entrance near Reed's Jewelers
  • Walmart in Holly Springs, 7016 Gb Alford Hwy.
  • Walmart in Knightdale, 7106 Knightdale Blvd.
  • Walmart in Fuquay-Varina, 1051 Broad St.
  • Raleigh locations at 10050 Glenwood Ave., 1725 New Hope Church Rd. and 8000 Town Dr.


The Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need.

"The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners," said Newsome. "Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year".
