Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets

Looking to score some of those coveted tickets to "Hamilton" at DPAC? (KGO-TV)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Looking to score some of those coveted tickets to "Hamilton" at DPAC? Now, you have a chance, and you can help out a good cause at the same time!

The Animal Protection Society of Durham is raffling off two tickets for the Dec. 2 performance at 7 p.m.

Related: How to get $10 tickets to Hamilton at DPAC

If you want tickets to Hamilton sign up for the digital lottery.



Only 200 raffle tickets will be sold, with each raffle ticket costing $100.

The show tickets come thanks to the generosity of a DPAC season ticket holder who's a loyal APS donor.

The raffle winner will be drawn in November or when the tickets sell out.

You can buy those tickets online.
