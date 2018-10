Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets

EMBED >More News Videos If you want tickets to Hamilton sign up for the digital lottery.

Looking to score some of those coveted tickets to "Hamilton" at DPAC? Now, you have a chance, and you can help out a good cause at the same time!The Animal Protection Society of Durham is raffling off two tickets for the Dec. 2 performance at 7 p.m.Only 200 raffle tickets will be sold, with each raffle ticket costing $100.The show tickets come thanks to the generosity of a DPAC season ticket holder who's a loyal APS donor.The raffle winner will be drawn in November or when the tickets sell out.You can buy those tickets online