Animal Protection Society of Durham to raffle off 'Hamilton' tickets

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Looking to score some of those coveted tickets to "Hamilton" at DPAC? Now, you have a chance, and you can help out a good cause at the same time!
The Animal Protection Society of Durham is raffling off two tickets for the Dec. 2 performance at 7 p.m.
Related: How to get $10 tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Only 200 raffle tickets will be sold, with each raffle ticket costing $100.
The show tickets come thanks to the generosity of a DPAC season ticket holder who's a loyal APS donor.
The raffle winner will be drawn in November or when the tickets sell out.
You can buy those tickets online.