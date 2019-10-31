RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For many in communities of color, there's a stigma when it comes to discussing mental health issues with friends, family members, or employers. However, an event on Friday, November 1 at North Carolina Central University is seeking to change that.
Chasing Substance will feature a short animated film on substance abuse and mental health, plus a panel discussion and musical guests.
Chasing Substance will take place at NCCU's B.N. Duke Auditorium on Friday, November 1 from 6:30pm to 9pm. Registration is required.
Click here for more information.
Animated Film Promotes Mental Health Awareness
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More