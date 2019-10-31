abc11 together

Animated Film Promotes Mental Health Awareness

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For many in communities of color, there's a stigma when it comes to discussing mental health issues with friends, family members, or employers. However, an event on Friday, November 1 at North Carolina Central University is seeking to change that.

Chasing Substance will feature a short animated film on substance abuse and mental health, plus a panel discussion and musical guests.

Chasing Substance will take place at NCCU's B.N. Duke Auditorium on Friday, November 1 from 6:30pm to 9pm. Registration is required.

Click here for more information.
