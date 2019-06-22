Ariana Grande extends tour, reschedules Raleigh show

JUST ANNOUNCED: @ArianaGrande added NEW DATES to her Sweetener World Tour including #Raleigh on Friday, 11/22! Presales start 6/26 at 10AM Info: https://t.co/fngPdm7lIi pic.twitter.com/KHnLPkAIEM — PNC Arena (@PNCArena) June 21, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour will be stopping in Raleigh this fall.Grande was originally going to perform in Raleigh this past June but had to cancel the show due to her appearance at Coachella.In a tweet, PNC Arena said the Raleigh show will take place on Nov. 22 and presales start on June 26.