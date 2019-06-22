Ariana Grande extends tour, reschedules Raleigh show

Grande was originally going to perform in Raleigh this past June but had to cancel the show due to her appearance at Coachella.
Ariana Grande cancels Raleigh concert due to Coachella appearance
In a tweet, PNC Arena said the Raleigh show will take place on Nov. 22 and presales start on June 26.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ArianaGrande added NEW DATES to her Sweetener World Tour including #Raleigh on Friday, 11/22! Presales start 6/26 at 10AM Info: https://t.co/fngPdm7lIi pic.twitter.com/KHnLPkAIEM— PNC Arena (@PNCArena) June 21, 2019
The featured video was from a previous update.