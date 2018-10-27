COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Baby Trump Blimp' flies in NC during Wilmington rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The City of Wilmington played host to the Baby Trump Blimp during a women's rally in the city's downtown area.

The blimp depicting the president made headlines over the summer when protesters flew it over London during President Trump's visit to the country.

The Women Organizing for Wilmington, or WoW!, put together a "Pearls to the Polls" event that highlighted various speakers and political candidates with messages geared toward women's rights, clean water initiatives, and a pro-public school agenda.

At 1:00 p.m., the group and its supporters marched to the CFCC Early Voting Poll and later took part in a celebratory concert with early voters and others in attendance.



The group was also chosen to host the Baby Trump Blimp after beating out other cities across the U.S.

Organizers said the "babysitting gig" came complete with a long list of babysitting instructions and "silver spoon" expenses.

WoW! prides itself in "making a commitment to resist legislation and policy makers who try to roll back the rights of women and our families."

Saturday's event lasted from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
