Community & Events

Back to School Community Day provides free shoes to hundreds of kids

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With summer vacations winding down in Raleigh, hundreds of children received reasons to smile during Back to School Community Day.

North Carolina Central University men's basketball coach LeVelle Moton, cohost of the annual celebration with P.J. Tucker, said "It's our 10th year doing it. So it's always been great weather. Hot, yeah, but I'm not going to complain."

Pastor Jerome Gay works with both men, alumni of the Boys and Girls Club in Raleigh. Gay said the concept started "In the community of Washington Terrace. We gave out about a hundred book bags, we just walked through the neighborhood."

One decade later, as word spread of something special for the first 500 kids who arrived, "There were literally more than 300 people here before 9 o'clock," Gay said. "The event didn't start until 11 o'clock. So like I said, we have a thousand book bags. We're sure that's going to run out and we'll be able to serve well over a thousand people this year."

Moton recalled being on the receiving end of such generosity.

"I was once in that line." Moton said. "And I knew the difficulties of a child that's associated with going back to school. My mother had two kids. A haircut back in the day was $25 for the both of us, and she probably couldn't afford that at that time along with school supplies. So we had to wait, to break it up, put things on layaway."



Not a problem, on this day, with haircuts and other services provided for free.

"The kids receive a new pair of shoes. And it's not just a new pair of shoes. It's the manner in which they're receiving them," Moton said. "They're taking their old shoes off, their old socks off and having their feet washed, which is a sign of humility. The ultimate sign of humility. Then they get some new socks, a new pair of shoes to walk out. And the smile and tears on a mother's face that I just witnessed, it's incredible."

They also served free hot dogs and snowballs to the kids. But confidence may be the coolest thing provided, helping the kids see themselves in a positive light as members of their own team. It's a reminder that positive play and encouragement from people who care can make a difference in young lives

"And we've seen God grow this event every year," Pastor Gay said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighback to schoolchildrenkids daycommunitystudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Man drove stolen truck through several yards while evading deputy
'It could save someone's life:' Moms rally for gun reform
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' animator Richard Williams dies
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
Show More
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
New Southeast Raleigh Elementary designed to be a game-changer
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Restaurateur who says he received racist letter in trouble with the law
More TOP STORIES News