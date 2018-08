EMBED >More News Videos Man interviewed at Taperz Barbershop in Raleigh, a participant in Barbershop Buzz. (Credit: Mathias Bishop)

Barbershops across Raleigh, Wendell and Garner are participating in Barbershop Buzz, the kickoff event for the 2018 NC Fatherhood Conference.The conference is sponsored by the Family Resource Center South Atlantic. It strives to strengthen the bond between fathers and their families.The event begins at 8:00 am on Saturday, June 16 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and will conclude at 3:00 pm.The hotel is located at 4700 Emperor Boulevard in Durham. Click here to see more about the event.